Canada moves into final of women's field hockey final in Spain

Canada's women's field hockey team advanced to the next stage of Olympic qualification with a 7-0 win over Italy on Wednesday in the semifinals of the FIH Hockey Series Finals in Spain.

Karli Johansen and Rachel Donohoe scored two goals apiece for the Canadians, while Sara McManus, Brienne Stairs and Hannah Haughn also scored.

Canadian goaltenders Kaitlyn Williams and Lauren Logush combined for the clean sheet.

Canada, under South African coach Giles Bonnet, will face either host Spain or South Africa in Thursday's final.

Canada's women have sat out the last six Olympics, last competing in 1992 when they finished seventh in Barcelona.

Canada will now participate in an Olympic qualification playoff later this year, almost certainly in hostile territory.