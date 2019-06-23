Canada inches closer to securing spot at 2020 Olympic qualifier
Women's team last competed at Summer Games in 1992, placing 7th
The Canadian women's field hockey team has moved into the semifinals of the FIH Hockey Series Finals in Valencia, Spain.
That means Canada, under South African coach Giles Bonnet, is one win away from making an Olympic qualifying playoff. Canada's women have sat out the last six Olympics, last competing in 1992 when they finished seventh in Barcelona.
Canada, ranked 21st in the world, wrapped up round-robin play Saturday with a 3-0 win over No. 20 Belarus thanks to two goals from Stephanie Norlander and one from captain Kate Wright. That followed a 1-1 tie with No. 7 Spain and 17-0 rout of No. 42 Namibia.
A top-two finish will lead to the Olympic qualification playoff later this year, almost certainly in hostile territory.
Public support
The winner of the Pan American Games, which open on July 26 in Lima, will also head to the 2020 Tokyo Games. But that competition features No. 4 Argentina, the 12th-ranked Americans and No. 16 Chile.
The loss of Own The Podium funding plus Field Hockey Canada's financial problems meant the Canadian women had to turn to a crowdfunding campaign to get to Spain. The fundraising produced some $81,000.
A private donor paid for the team's week-long camp in Victoria ahead of the Spain tournament.
Own The Podium money helped pay for the men's trip to Malaysia.
The men will play host to their playoff qualifier, likely against a team ranked 14th through 16th, at their West Vancouver, B.C., training base.
Canada roster (number of caps)
- Amanda Woodcroft (110)
- Anna Mollenhauer (4)
- Brienne Stairs (158)
- Dani Hennig (183)
- Elise Wong (8)
- Hannah Haughn (174)
- Holly Stewart (87)
- Kaitlyn Williams (132)
- Karli Johansen (128)
- Kate Wright (captain, 211)
- Lauren Logush (44)
- Maddie Secco (122)
- Natalie Sourisseau (136)
- Nikki Woodcroft (55)
- Rachel Donohoe (71)
- Sara McManus (170)
- Shanlee Johnston (110)
- Steph Norlander (109)
