Canadian field hockey women think 'why not us' as they look to earn ticket to Tokyo

In 2007, a teenaged Kate Wright left high school in Kingston to pursue her Olympic dream with Canada's women's field hockey team in Vancouver.

Twelve years later, the 30-year-old is captain of a Canadian club ranked 15th in the world preparing to face No. 8 Ireland this weekend in a two-game, winner-take-all qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that will be streamed live at CBCSports.ca.

Wright is counting on her team to duplicate what the men did last weekend in Vancouver when they defeated Ireland in a shootout to qualify for Tokyo.

Canada's women haven't played in an Olympics since finishing seventh in Barcelona in 1992. Wright thinks the way team — and its culture — have been rebuilt over the past 10 years has them poised to earn their way back.

"When I first joined the team, the culture wasn't quite right," Wright said in a phone interview prior to the weekend series in Dublin. "There was a lot of turnover the next five years and it's hard to get a flow and momentum.

"Over the last five, six years we've had a group that has stayed together. I'm trying to create a culture that is inclusive. The team is in a good place and it's exciting for me to be the leader of the team and help feed that culture."

The Canadian women advanced to the qualifier by virtue of their silver-medal performance in June at the FIH Hockey Series Finals in Valencia, Spain. In a 2018 series against Ireland, Canada earned a 3-0 win and a 1-1 draw.

Wright, whose 266 games is the most for a Canadian woman, plays and trains in Belgium, as do most of her teammates. They joined club teams that offered accommodation, paid coaching positions with youth teams and access to elite coaches and trainers.

Canada's women, who won a silver medal at the Pan Am Games in August, haven't competed at the Olympics since 1992 in Barcelona. (Silvia Izquierdo/Associated Press)

Wright is a member of the KHC Luven club team and earns close to $30 per hour helping coach U14 girls to help offset training costs with the Canadian squad.

"These last two years haven't been easy," Wright said. "We've been travelling a ton and away from our families and friends."

The addition of Amsterdam-based Giles Bonnet as coach, a South African native who took over full-time in May 2018, has been critical in the team's Olympic pursuit, though he was recently told by Field Hockey Canada that they could not afford him full-time. The national team lost its funding from the Own the Podium program for this year because of previous poor results.

The 54-year-old guided Canada to a fifth-place finish at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and second place at the Pan Am Games nearly three months ago.

The Canadian women have defeated no fewer than nine higher-ranked teams since Bonnet's arrival and in recent weeks have tested their skills against the United States, Belgium, Germany and Holland to replicate the two-game aggregate score format they'll face this weekend.

"We've become a much more attacking [squad] since Giles joined our program," said Wright, who father is former Vancouver Canucks general manager Mike Gillis. "He's pushed us physically with high-intense workouts so our training has been completely different.

"We've been in high-pressure situations and come out on top. We were ranked fifth entering the tournament in Valencia and fourth at Pan Ams. We take teams by surprise and we're always the underdog it seems, but there's a 'why not us' mentality within our group."

Canada boasts speed and talent through the midfield, led by Natalie Sourisseau of Kelowna, B.C. (Luka Gonzales/AFP/Getty Images)

Since she was young, Wright has wanted to represent Canada at the Olympics. The 2015 Pan Am bronze medallist wants to realize her dream in Ireland for her mom, who failed to meet the Canadian Olympic standard in long jump for the 1976 Summer Games in Montreal.

"It's been a big influence on my athletic career. I'd love to get [to the Olympics] for her," said Wright, whose husband Philip, a reserve player with the 2008 Canadian men's field hockey team, comes from a long line of Olympians that includes his grandfather, mom, dad and brother.

"There's a lot of Olympic blood in that family and it would be special to achieve that goal for everyone who has supported me since Day 1 of picking up a field hockey stick in high school. It's been an incredible journey and one I wouldn't change."

Canada or Ireland, plus the winner of six other series will head to Tokyo, joining the already qualified Japan, Argentina, South Africa, New Zealand and the Netherlands in a 12-team tournament.

