Canada gives WADA nearly $1 million extra to battle doping in sport

Canada has topped up its contributions to the World Anti-Doping Agency for a total of $2.7 million so far in 2021.

The Canadian government provided an additional $936,000 on top of the $1.76 million given to WADA's 2021 regular budget.

The extra money, which will be matched by the International Olympic Committee, goes to a specific project of scientific research and intelligence and investigations activities, WADA said.

"The Government of Canada supports the efforts of the World Anti-Doping Agency to ensure a level playing field for all athletes whenever and wherever they compete," Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said Tuesday in a statement.

"Through our ongoing support to WADA and its headquarters located in Montreal, our government remains firmly committed to the anti-doping movement to protect the interests of clean athletes.

"This support will help increase the agency's capacity to conduct scientific research and investigations, as well as broaden anti-doping education activities."

WATCH | Does Coleman's absence impact 100m hype at Tokyo:

Does Coleman's absence affect men's 100m hype ahead of Tokyo? Sports 12:25 Morgan Campbell, Meghan McPeak and Dave Zirin decide how much Christian Coleman's two-year ban will change the sprinting landscape in Japan this summer. 12:25

China, Cyprus, Greece, India, Poland and Saudi Arabia have also made additional contributions with Egypt and France pledging to do so for a total of $7 million US, WADA said in a statement.

"This is a remarkable demonstration of commitment to WADA and anti-doping by the Canadian government, which over the years has shown itself to be a strong supporter of WADA's collaborative global mission for doping-free sport, including through its hosting of the agency's headquarters in Montreal since 2002," WADA president Witold Bańka said.