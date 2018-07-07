Canadian women top Turkey for 2nd straight basketball friendly win

Michelle Plouffe scored a game-high 15 points and hauled in six rebounds to lead Canada to its second consecutive victory over Turkey with a 73-46 drubbing at the Edmonton Grads International Classic on Friday.

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe chipped in 12 points and four rebounds for the Canadians, while Sami Hill added nine points with seven rebounds.

Merve Aydin led Turkey with 11 points and three rebounds, while Asena Yalcin added 10 points and four rebounds.

Canada dominated Turkey 78-45 in the first game of the event Wednesday. The series is billed as a tune-up for the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, taking place in September in Tenerife, Spain.

Canada is currently the fifth-ranked program in the world, while Turkey is seventh.

Canada was slated to play a third match as part of the series Saturday, but it has been cancelled because of "illness and injury" on the Turkish team.