Canadian Tyler Mislawchuk finishes 8th in World Triathlon Series event

Canadian Tyler Mislawchuk finished eighth in a World Triathlon Series sprint race on Saturday.

It was the second top-10 finish of the year for the 23-year-old from Oak Bluff, Man.

"I am happy with the effort today," Mislawchuk said. "Any time you can score a top-10 finish with the best guys in the world is a good day and you can't take that for granted."

Mislawchuk came out of the swim in the top five before settling into the chase pack during the bike portion.

Spain's Mario Mola won gold, Vincent Luis of France finished second and Richard Murray of South Africa came third.

"We are always looking for more, but this was another piece in the puzzle of consistency for Tyler after a difficult 2017 season. He was just outrun by some older superstars of our sport," said Jono Hall, head coach of Canada's national performance centre.

Meanwhile, Joanna Brown of Carp, Ont., was the top Canadian in the women's race, finishing 34th. Amelie Kretz of Blainville, Que., finished 38th.

Cassandre Beaugrand of France won the women's event.

Canada grabs 5 golds in Para-triathlon

Five Canadians captured gold medals at a Para-triathlon World Cup race on Saturday.

Jessica Tuomela of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and her guide Lauren Babineau of Victoria won the women's visually impaired category. The two joined forces this year.

"We worked really well together today. We knew we had a good ride when the other men's teams were patting us on the back saying how impressed they were," said Tuomela.

"This race was our race, and we fought hard together. We pushed each other the all day, but never forgot to have fun along the way."

Kamylle Frenette of Moncton, N.B., took gold in the women's PTS5 category.

"The swim was tough. It felt like a wave pool out there, but the bike went well and the run was awesome," said Frenette. "It was nice to have a flat course on the run. It was a great day all around."

Meanwhile, Jon Dunkerley of Ottawa and his guide James Cook of Victoria won the men's visually impaired classification.