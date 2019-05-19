Canada's Ashley Kraayeveld finishes 5th at taekwondo worlds
Canada's Ashley Kraayeveld finished fifth in the women's 62-kilogram weight class Sunday at the world taekwondo championships in Manchester, England.
Jordan Stewart of Vaughan, Ont., Quebec City's Marc-Andre Bergeron finish 9th
After wins over Hong Kong's Wai Ying Tsang and Mexico's Anel Felix, the Mississauga, Ont., native fell to Maqda Wiet Henin of France in the quarterfinals.
Jordan Stewart of Vaughan, Ont., was ninth in the men's 87-kilo class and Quebec City's Marc-Andre Bergeron was ninth in the men's 87-kilo-plus division.
