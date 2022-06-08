Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canada's sport minister says NDAs go against principle of safe sport

Pascale St-Onge says non-disclosure agreements go against the very principle of safe sport. Canada's sports minister was responding to concerns from bobsleigh and skeleton athletes about a non-disclosure clause in their athlete agreement for the upcoming season.

Canadian boxing, sliding among organizations that have agreement with athletes

Lori Ewing · The Canadian Press ·
Canadian minister of sport Pascale St-Onge said on Wednesday that athlete NDAs with national sport organizations go against the very principle of safe sport. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton and Boxing Canada are among national sport organizations that have NDAs in their agreements.

Signed agreements are mandatory if athletes want to compete and receive Sport Canada funding.

St-Onge told The Canadian Press that the silence in sport needs to be broken and she expects all national sport organizations to actively participate in that.

AthletesCAN, the association representing Canadian athletes, wrote a template for athlete agreements in 2019 which does not have a non-disparagement clause, and the template was adopted by numerous sports including Water Polo Canada, Athletics Canada, Gymnastics Canada and Canada Snowboard.

Canada Basketball is also among sports that have no NDA for athletes.

AthletesCAN, which wrote the template with the support of Sport Canada, set a goal for 100 per cent uptake by national sport organizations by 2022. That hasn't happened.

WATCH | Athletes describe toxic culture at Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton:

Athletes describe toxic culture at Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton

3 months ago
Duration 2:19
Canadian bobsleigh and skeleton athletes are calling for the resignation of two top officials with Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton following issues with how the organization handled safety concerns and complaints.
