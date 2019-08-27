Canada improves to 2-0 to lead group in Olympic softball qualifier
Canada's women's team improved to 2-0 at the Softball Americas Olympic Qualifier when Argentina forfeited their game Monday.
Canada opened the tournament on home soil Sunday by routing Cuba 17-0 in a game that lasted just three innings.
At No. 3 in the world, Canada is the top-ranked team at the regional Olympic qualifier and is in Group A with Puerto Rico (4), Cuba (17), Guatemala (18), Argentina (25) and Bahamas (39).
The top two teams at the tournament will qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.
No. 5 Mexico, No. 14 Brazil and No. 16 Venezuela lead Group B at 2-0. The other teams are the Dominican Republic (19), Peru (20) and the British Virgin Islands (57).
Canada plays Guatemala on Tuesday.