Canada improves to 2-0 to lead group in Olympic softball qualifier

Canada's women's team improved to 2-0 at the Softball Americas Olympic Qualifier when Argentina forfeited their game Monday.

The Canadian Press ·
Team Canada, pictured above at the Pan Am Games in Lima earlier in the month, improved to 2-0 at the Americas Olympic qualifier on Monday after Argentina forfeited their game. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Canada opened the tournament on home soil Sunday by routing Cuba 17-0 in a game that lasted just three innings.

At No. 3 in the world, Canada is the top-ranked team at the regional Olympic qualifier and is in Group A with Puerto Rico (4), Cuba (17), Guatemala (18), Argentina (25) and Bahamas (39).

The top two teams at the tournament will qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.

No. 5 Mexico, No. 14 Brazil and No. 16 Venezuela lead Group B at 2-0. The other teams are the Dominican Republic (19), Peru (20) and the British Virgin Islands (57).

Canada plays Guatemala on Tuesday.

