Canadians MacLennan, Milette win silver at trampoline world championships

Rosie MacLennan and Sarah Milette won silver in the women's synchronized trampoline final at the 2018 world trampoline championships in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Friday. The Canadian duo finished with a total score of 47.500 in the final.

"It went really well today," MacLennan said. "I think we were really focused on trying to stay in the middle, stay high, stay clean, and obviously stay together."

Milette had never won a world championship medal in synchronized trampoline prior to Friday.

"I was a little bit nervous at first," Milette said. "But we stayed focused and did a safe routine which we both knew we could do really well."

Watch the Canadians' performance:

After winning a bronze medal in the team all-around final on Thursday, MacLennan and Milette captured a silver medal in the women's synchro event at the 2018 Trampoline Gymnastics Word Championships in St. Petersburg. 1:54

The Japanese team of Hikaru Mori and Megu Uyama won gold with a score of 48.340. Melissa Flores and Dafne Navarro Loza of Mexico won bronze with a score of 43.950.

It was the second trip to the podium in as many days for MacLennan and Milette. On Thursday, the pair helped Canada capture bronze in the team all-around final.

CBC Sports will resume live coverage from St. Petersburg with the individual finals on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. ET.