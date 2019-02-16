Canada's Sharpe, Karker finish 1-2 at World Cup ski halfpipe event
Calgarian Noah Bowman 3rd in men's event on home snow
Canada's Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker finished first and second, respectively, at a freestyle skiing halfpipe World Cup event in Calgary on Saturday night.
Sharpe, the reigning Olympic champion from Comox, B.C., posted a first-run score of 91.5 points to secure the victory, while Karker's second-run mark of 86 was good enough for silver. Japan's Kexin Zhang was third with 84.5.
With the silver, Karker — originally from Erin, Ont., — supplanted Zhang atop the overall women's standings with one World Cup remaining this season.
Calgarian Noah Bowman placed third in the men's event on home snow with a first-run score of 85.5. American David Wise was first with 90, followed by New Zealand's Nico Porteous with 87.75.
Canada's Brendan MacKay, Sascha Pedenko and Simon D'Artois placed fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively. D'Artois currently sits in second in the overall World Cup men's standings with one event left.
With files from the Canadian Press
