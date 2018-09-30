Canada ekes out victory to finish 7th at FIBA World Cup
Kia Nurse, teammates finish on positive note after entering tourney ranked 5th in world
Kia Nurse had 17 points and Canada's offence erupted for 24 points in the fourth quarter to edge Nigeria 73-72 on Sunday in the seventh-place game at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.
Miah-Marie Langlois added 14 points, including the eventual deciding free throw with 11 seconds left, and sank 3-of-4 three-point attempts for the Canadians in San Cristobal de La Laguna, Spain. Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe chipped in with 10 points.
Canada was ranked No. 5 in the world heading into the tournament and went 3-0 through round robin to win its group. But the Canadians fell out of medal contention with a quarter-final loss to No. 2 Spain on Friday.
Watch highlights of Spain's 4th-quarter dominance:
They also lost Saturday's consolation bracket opener against China, relegating them to the seventh-place game.
Atonye Nyingifa led Nigeria with 17 points and Evelyn Akhator had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Trailing by three points with a few seconds left, Nyingifa drove for a layup instead of attempting a potential tying three-pointer. She followed up her own miss with a putback just before the buzzer, but Nigeria finished a point short.
Canada led 21-17 after the first quarter but scored just nine points in the second to head into halftime down 35-30.
Both teams put up 19 points in the third, putting Nigeria up 54-49 heading into the fourth quarter.
Even with the loss, it was a record-breaking performance for Nigeria. The team became the first African nation to reach the quarter-finals and win three games in the tournament.
