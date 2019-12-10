Watch the 2019 Winter National Diving Championships

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2019 Winter National Diving Championships in Saskatoon.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET with the men's and women's 10m synchro finals.

Return on Friday at 12 p.m. ET for the men's 3m semis, followed by the women's 10m semis at 2 p.m. ET. The men's 3m finals are set for 4 p.m. ET and women's 10m finals begin at 5:45 p.m. ET.

Coverage runs through Sunday.