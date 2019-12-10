Watch the 2019 Winter National Diving Championships
Watch live action from the 2019 Winter National Diving Championships in Saskatoon. Coverage begins on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET with the men's and women's 10m synchro finals.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2019 Winter National Diving Championships in Saskatoon.
Coverage begins on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET with the men's and women's 10m synchro finals.
Return on Friday at 12 p.m. ET for the men's 3m semis, followed by the women's 10m semis at 2 p.m. ET. The men's 3m finals are set for 4 p.m. ET and women's 10m finals begin at 5:45 p.m. ET.
Coverage runs through Sunday.
