Canada names men's field hockey team for 2019 Pan Am Games

With a guaranteed spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on the line, Canada's men's field hockey team will be going for gold in Lima this summer.

The 16-member team was nominated on Monday by the Canadian Olympic Committee and Field Hockey Canada.

The Pan Am Games are part of the Olympic pathway with the winning team automatically qualifying for Tokyo 2020. Canada enters the competition as the reigning silver medallists, having lost to Argentina at Toronto 2015.

Canada's field hockey team has a history of reaching the top of the Pan Am podium. They have four gold medals, with their most recent coming in 2007, which qualified them for the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008. Since 2007, they've earned two consecutive silver medals and will be looking to earn their fifth gold in August to take that vital Pan American spot at the Olympic Games.

Canada is fresh off a tournament victory in Malaysia at the FIH Hockey Series Finals. The team defeated China, Italy and Malaysia in the elimination rounds to claim the gold medal and a spot in October's final Olympic qualification series.

Head coach Paul Bundy was happy with how the team performed under pressure in Malaysia. He is confident with the team they have selected and is looking forward to the opportunity to keep the team's winning ways going at the Pan American Games.

"It's always good to win a tournament and particularly in the Olympic qualifying process," Bundy said. "Now our sights turn to the Pan American Games; it's the most important tournament of the quad."

Reigning Olympic champion Argentina is the tournament favourite. Currently ranked fourth in the world, Argentinian squads have won three of the last four Pan American Games. Bundy knows that the tournament is going to be challenging and knows it will be a great test of character for the team.

"Argentina is the Olympic champion and other Pan Am teams are playing well right now. We know this will be a difficult tournament and need to prepare well," he said. "The objective is clear: to win and qualify directly for Tokyo."

Canada's Lima 2019 women's field hockey team will be announced in early July.

The full list of athletes nominated to the men's team is as follows: