Canada downs Cuba in Premier 12 opener behind dominant start from Phillipe Aumont
Former Blue Jay Michael Saunders drives in winning run for Canadians
Starter Phillipe Aumont was nearly unhittable for Canada.
The Gatineau, Que., native allowed just two knocks over eight shutout innings as the Canadians defeated Cuba 3-0 in their opening game at the WBSC Premier 12 Olympic Baseball tournament on Tuesday in Seoul, South Korea.
Former Blue Jay Michael Saunders, of Victoria, drove home the winning run with a single in the fourth inning following Eric Wood's lead-off double.
Left fielder Tristan Pompey and designated hitter Rene Tosoni drew bases-loaded walks in the seventh inning as insurance runs.
Aumont allowed just one walk across 95 pitches, striking out nine Cubans in the process.
Scott Mathieson worked around an error to complete Canada's shutout and earn the save.
Next, Canada will play against host Korea on Thursday at 4:40 a.m. ET. Watch all the action live here.
The 12-team, $5.2-million US tournament runs Nov. 2-17, also serves as a 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifier. One spot goes to the highest-placed finisher from the Americas and one will be awarded to the highest finisher in the Super Round/Finals from the Asia/Oceania region.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.