Cassie Sharpe tops podium at Mammoth Mountain ski halfpipe
Canada's Simon d'Artois earns silver on men's side
Canada's Cassie Sharpe skied to gold at the freestyle skiing World Cup event on Saturday at Mammoth Mountain.
Sharpe, the reigning Olympic champion from Comox, B.C., used her second-run score of 95.70 points to easily pace the field.
WATCH | Sharpe grabs gold at Mammoth Mountain:
Fellow Canadian Rachael Karker, who finished second behind Sharpe at the Calgary World Cup event in February, had her best-run score of 79.40 leave her just shy of the podium in fourth place.
Karker, 21, entered the Mammoth Mountain event leading the overall World Cup standings.
Kexin Zhang, who Karker had supplanted in Calgary, won bronze on Saturday with 82.20 points. Estonia's Kelly Sildaru earned silver with her first-run score of 87.40 points.
On the men's side, Canada's Simon d'Artois snagged silver with a best-run score of 93.80 points, just under two points below gold medallist Birk Irving of the U.S.
France's Thomas Krief slid into third with 86.60 points.
d'Artois, the 26-year-old Whistler, B.C, native, won gold at the World Cup event in China in December before slumping to seventh in Calgary.
WATCH | d'Artois soars to ski halfpipe bronze:
Calgary's Noah Bowman, who won bronze at his hometown event, placed sixth on Saturday with 77.80 points, one spot ahead of teammate Evan Marineau (75.40).
Brendan McKay, Sascha Pedenko and Dylan Marineau rounded out the Canadian results in 11th, 13th and 20th, respectively.
WATCH | Birk Irving wins gold medal:
