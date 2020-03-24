'Good outcome of a bad situation': Canada Basketball CEO on impact of Tokyo 2020 postponement

Glen Grunwald was at Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse's foundation gala dinner on March 11 when the sports world began unravelling.

Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert had just tested positive for COVID-19, knocking over the first in a lengthy string of dominoes that would bring global sports to its knees. The NBA announced that evening it was suspending the season, and the Raptors, who'd played Utah two nights earlier, went into self-isolation.

Grunwald, the CEO of Canada Basketball, then began to wonder about the fate of a season that had held so much promise.

"It's been like a cascade, right? You heard about the virus in China and you start thinking about the pandemic movies that you've seen in the past, and you think 'that's not going to happen,' and then it just keeps rolling downhill and keeps getting bigger and bigger," Grunwald said Tuesday. "I do remember when I really realized it was having a very major impact was the gala dinner, and you're following the news about the NBA... it's unfolding right in front of you.

"That's when it really hit me."

Canadian IOC member Dick Pound tells the CBC the Tokyo 2020 postponement will have a big impact on the international sports calendar.

Like the rest of Canada's Olympic community, Grunwald woke up Tuesday to news the 2020 Olympics would be pushed back to 2021. The International Olympic Committee's announcement came two days after Canada announced it wouldn't go to Tokyo unless the Games were postponed.

Among Canada Basketball's highlights for 2020 was the opportunity to host a men's last-chance qualifying tournament in June in Victoria. Coached by Nurse, the Canadian team was expected to feature a who's-who of NBA players.

"FIBA is fully intent on running it here in Canada in Victoria [next summer]," Grunwald said, adding Victoria's organizing committee is also on board for the postponed event.

"I think it's a good outcome of a bad situation," he said. "There's obviously a lot of details to be worked out, but I think it's very positive for our men's program. And I think hopefully our women will now get a chance to represent their hard-earned Olympic burden in Tokyo. Not the way you want it to happen, but I think it's probably the best situation, right?"

Canada's women's team, ranked a best-ever No. 4 in the world, lost just once in its three-tournament qualifying process — dropping its one game to the U.S. — and locked up its third consecutive Olympic berth with a 30-point rout of Sweden at its final Olympic qualifying event in early February in Belgium.

"There was a little bit of talk here and there ([bout COVID-19] even then, not from our team, but just that was out there, right? Like, 'oh, what if this continues to progress and it threatens the Olympics?"' said Canadian women's coach Lisa Thomaidis.

"And then, just being in Ottawa playing for a national championship [with her Saskatchewan Huskies on March 8], home on the Monday and literally by Wednesday, Thursday, everything was then cancelled... it's just been one thing after the next after that.

"It's been wild, but my goodness, I'm glad they came to the decision sooner rather than later and think just a bit of a sigh of relief for athletes knowing what is going to happen."

The men's team has to win its last-chance qualifier to book its first Olympic spot since 2000 in Sydney, but had a groundswell of support from NBA players, starting with Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. Numerous players followed his lead including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dillon Brooks, Chris Boucher, and Oshae Brissett.

CBC Sports' Scott Russell says the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics could jeopardize careers of some of Canada's older athletes.

"We were excited about it, I think we just have to defer our excitement now and get ready for 2021," Grunwald said. "I'm still very optimistic about the women's team. I'm still very hopeful that the men's team can qualify. I'm very happy that we're hosting the Olympic qualifying tournament in Victoria still. "It's all a positive trend right now."

Postponing the Games for at least a full year is also good news for NBA players who wanted to compete in both. The suspended NBA season could potentially have overlapped with the Olympics if they'd only been pushed back a couple months.

"I know FIBA want NBA players to be able to participate in the Olympics, and I know the Olympics want the NBA, the best athletes, to be participating as well," Grunwald said. "So I'm sure they're going to try and work the schedule around where NBA players will be available. But again, all the details need to be worked out."