Andre De Grasse finding ways to train during COVID-19 pandemic

Andre De Grasse's goal of winning Olympic gold is currently on hold due to the postponement of Tokyo 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Canadian sprinter is still managing to stay in shape despite the ongoing social distancing measures.

During an incredibly uncertain time for all Olympic athletes, the 25-year-old Markham, Ont., native said he is just trying to make the most of the situation while being at home in Florida.

"It [training] doesn't really consist of much because of the quarantine, basically just doing a lot of core, push ups, sit ups, pull ups, those type of things," De Grasse said on Instagram Live with CBC Sports' Anson Henry on Saturday. "Of course I can go for a little jog around my block, so I usually try to jog to the mailbox, jog back, stuff like that.

"It's pretty tough, but I try to stay somewhat in shape. I think everyone is in the same position, so you try to do what you can."

WATCH | De Grasse isn't mailing in his workouts:

While physical distancing, the Canadian track star says the only time he manages to get in a workout is while his kids are napping. 1:26

Golden opportunity

The Tokyo Games will be De Grasse's first opportunity to pursue an Olympic gold medal without the great Usain Bolt competing against him.

De Grasse claimed three medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, including silver in the 200 metres and bronze in the 100, and he also added two more world championship medals to his collection in Doha last October.

The International Olympic Committee postponed the Olympics until 2021 last month, a decision De Grasse said he was "at peace with" when speaking to The Canadian Press after the announcement.

Although De Grasse is staying in shape during the pandemic, he says he is spending most of his extra time at home with his two kids.

"I would say from start to finish, I'm mostly with the kids trying to keep them occupied," De Grasse said when describing his current daily routine. "I got a pool in the backyard, so they go swimming some days in the backyard. I teach them how to swim."

Like most people right now, the majority of De Grasse's time is being spent inside in an effort to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, but he has found ways to pass the time with his kids.

"I play puzzles with them, some board games, card games, just random stuff like that," De Grasse said. "And of course when they're watching Netflix or watching Disney Plus, that's when I'm just chilling and watching the stuff with them. Yesterday they watched Frozen, this morning they were watching Lion King."

With most of his daily schedule dedicated to his kids, De Grasse has to seize training opportunities whenever they present themselves.

"When they're taking a nap, that's when I try to do some training myself," De Grasse said.

When the Tokyo Games finally arrive, De Grasse will be squaring off against a fresh crop of impressive talent in Americans Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles.

De Grasse posted a personal-best time of 9.90 seconds in the 100 metre race at the world championships last October, but he finished one-hundredth of a second behind silver medallist Coleman.