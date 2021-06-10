Brisbane set to be named 2032 Olympics host next month
Brisbane will be offered as the 2032 Olympics host for International Olympic Committee members to confirm in Tokyo at a meeting on July 21, prior to the opening of the Tokyo Games.
Brisbane will be 1st Olympics host selected unopposed under new system
Brisbane will be offered as the 2032 Olympics host for International Olympic Committee members to confirm in Tokyo next month.
IOC president Thomas Bach said after an executive board meeting Brisbane can be awarded hosting rights at a July 21 meeting ahead of the Tokyo Olympics opening.
Brisbane is set to be the first Olympics host selected unopposed under a new system to streamline and speed up bidding campaigns.
The Australian city was put on the fast track to victory in February when the IOC named it as the preferred candidate.
The Brisbane bid was led by IOC vice president John Coates,
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?