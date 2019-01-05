Skip to Main Content
Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski win 1st World Cup bobsleigh medal

Canadian bobsleigh pilot Christine de Bruin and brakewoman Kristen Bujnowski slid to a silver-medal finish at a World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany, on Saturday.

Fellow Canadian pilot Alyssia Rissling falters in final run to finish 10th

Canadian pilot Christine de Bruin, shown at right in this February 2018 file photo, captured her first-ever World Cup bobsleigh medal on Saturday. She teamed with Kristen Bujnowski for silver in Altenberg, Germany. (The Associated Press)

Olympic champion of Germany Mariama Jamaka won the event in a two-run, combined time of one minute, 57.25 seconds.

The Canadians finished 0.31 seconds behind the winners, while American pilot Elena Meyers-Taylor took bronze.

WATCH | Canadians take bobsleigh silver:

The Canadian pair captured their first bobsleigh World Cup medal on Saturday, winning silver in the women's World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany. 2:14

It was the first-career World Cup podium finish for both de Bruin, of Stony Plain, Alta., and Bujnowski, of Mount Brydges, Ont.

Fellow Canadian pilot Alyssia Rissling had a chance to hit the podium, but a mistake on her final run pushed her to a 10th-place finish.

You can watch more bobsleigh coverage on CBCSports.ca on Saturday with the two-man event and on Sunday with the four-man bobsleigh event on Sunday.

