Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski win 1st World Cup bobsleigh medal

Canadian bobsleigh pilot Christine de Bruin and brakewoman Kristen Bujnowski slid to a silver-medal finish at a World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany, on Saturday.

Olympic champion of Germany Mariama Jamaka won the event in a two-run, combined time of one minute, 57.25 seconds.

The Canadians finished 0.31 seconds behind the winners, while American pilot Elena Meyers-Taylor took bronze.

WATCH | Canadians take bobsleigh silver:

The Canadian pair captured their first bobsleigh World Cup medal on Saturday, winning silver in the women's World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany. 2:14

It was the first-career World Cup podium finish for both de Bruin, of Stony Plain, Alta., and Bujnowski, of Mount Brydges, Ont.

Fellow Canadian pilot Alyssia Rissling had a chance to hit the podium, but a mistake on her final run pushed her to a 10th-place finish.

You can watch more bobsleigh coverage on CBCSports.ca on Saturday with the two-man event and on Sunday with the four-man bobsleigh event on Sunday.