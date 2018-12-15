Schneider leads German medal haul at bobsleigh World Cup
Beating Olympic champion Jamanka among country's 5 podium finishes on home soil
American Elana Meyers Taylor won a bronze medal in one race, then celebrated finishing last in a race against men.
The rest of the day belonged to Germany.
Schneider edged Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka of Germany for the women's win. It was a sweep for Germany in the four-person race, with Francesco Friedrich taking second and Johannes Lochner driving to third.
Meyers Taylor, the three-time Olympic medalist for the U.S., teamed with Lake Kwaza to win the bronze.
Meyers Taylor also drove women in the four-person event, finishing last among 19 sleds while competing against 72 men.
It was the first time the U.S. had an all-female team in a four-person World Cup race. Meyers Taylor was joined by Tiffeny Parker, Nicole Brungardt and Jessica Davis.
