Schneider leads German medal haul at bobsleigh World Cup

American Elana Meyers Taylor won a bronze medal in one race, then celebrated finishing last in a race against men.

The rest of the day belonged to Germany.

The Germans took five of the six medals handed out in a pair of World Cup bobsled races Saturday on home soil in Winterberg, with Stephanie Schneider driving to the win in the women's event and Nico Walther taking the victory in the four-person competition.

Schneider edged Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka of Germany for the women's win. It was a sweep for Germany in the four-person race, with Francesco Friedrich taking second and Johannes Lochner driving to third.

Meyers Taylor, the three-time Olympic medalist for the U.S., teamed with Lake Kwaza to win the bronze.

Meyers Taylor also drove women in the four-person event, finishing last among 19 sleds while competing against 72 men.

It was the first time the U.S. had an all-female team in a four-person World Cup race. Meyers Taylor was joined by Tiffeny Parker, Nicole Brungardt and Jessica Davis.