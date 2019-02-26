Live

Road to the Olympic Games: Women's bobsleigh in Whistler

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch world championship bobsleigh action from Whistler.

Coverage from the world championships begins Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Women's Bobsleigh from the Whistler Sliding Centre in Whistler, BC. 0:00 Click on the video player above Saturday at 5 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games coverage of women's world championship bobsleigh from Whistler. Action continues Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

