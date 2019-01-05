Justin Kripps, Cam Stones begin 2019 with 2-man bobsleigh silver

A month ago, Justin Kripps and his Canadian bobsleigh teammates reiterated their season goal to "sing the national anthem every weekend."

On Saturday, the first weekend of 2019, Kripps and brakeman Cam Stones came close as they celebrated the latter's 27th birthday with a silver medal in the two-man event in Altenberg, Germany.

Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis posted the fastest second-run time of 55.81 seconds en route to victory in one minute 52.19 seconds, 37-100ths of a second ahead of the Canadians (1:52.56) and Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis (1:52.67).

