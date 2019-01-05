Skip to Main Content
Justin Kripps, Cam Stones begin 2019 with 2-man bobsleigh silver

Road To The Olympic Games

New

Justin Kripps, Cam Stones begin 2019 with 2-man bobsleigh silver

Canada's Justin Kripps and brakeman Cam Stones celebrated the latter's 27th birthday with a silver medal in two-man bobsleigh at Saturday's World Cup stop in Altenberg, Germany.

Fellow Canadians Poloniato, Coakwell 14th in Altenberg, Germany

CBC Sports ·
Canadian Justin Kripps, shown in this February 2018 file photo, won a silver medal in two-man bobsleigh with brakeman Cam Stones at Saturday's World Cup stop in Altenberg, Germany. (File/Canadian Press)

A month ago, Justin Kripps and his Canadian bobsleigh teammates reiterated their season goal to "sing the national anthem every weekend."

On Saturday, the first weekend of 2019, Kripps and brakeman Cam Stones came close as they celebrated the latter's 27th birthday with a silver medal in the two-man event in Altenberg, Germany.

Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis posted the fastest second-run time of 55.81 seconds en route to victory in one minute 52.19 seconds, 37-100ths of a second ahead of the Canadians (1:52.56) and Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis (1:52.67).

More to come

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us