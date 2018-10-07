Kaillie Humphries 'stepping away' from bobsleigh competition for a year
3-time Olympic medallist has sights on at least 1 more Winter Games
Canadian Kaillie Humphries is taking a year off from bobsleigh competitions, but she still has her sights set on at least one more Olympic Games.
The three-time Olympic medallist announced her plans Sunday on Twitter.
I have been pushing limits 16 yrs straight & for this yr I am stepping away from racing. My goal is Beijing 2022 Olympics & 2026 in Calgary😉.With my recent engagement I am wanting 2 build a strong foundation for my marriage.Thanks for support & stay tuned as my journey continues <a href="https://t.co/8xlaHG3KLu">pic.twitter.com/8xlaHG3KLu</a>—@BobsledKaillie
Humphries won back-to-back Olympic gold medals (Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014) with Heather Moyse as her brakeman. The 33-year-old Calgary native claimed bronze at this year's Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea with Phylicia George.
Humphries also made history in November 2014, when she and Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. became the first women to pilot four-man bobsleds in a World Cup competition.
Humphries is a two-time world champion who also has 13 World Cup titles. She announced her engagement on Twitter last month.
I said YES! 💍<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/engaged?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#engaged</a> <a href="https://t.co/tVoZeVaVoM">pic.twitter.com/tVoZeVaVoM</a>—@BobsledKaillie
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.