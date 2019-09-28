Kaillie Humphries free to compete for U.S. after Bobsleigh Canada grants her release

Kaillie Humphries is free to pilot bobsleds for the United States.

The two-time Olympic champion and 15-year member of the Canadian team has been granted her release by Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton.

Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton Releases Kaillie Humphries to the United States. A letter to Canadians👇<a href="https://t.co/y02keLe0BW">https://t.co/y02keLe0BW</a> <a href="https://t.co/QsdzlRSMPk">pic.twitter.com/QsdzlRSMPk</a> —@BobCANSkel

BCS announced the move Saturday night in a letter from its board of directors.

The relationship between Humphries and BCS had become acrimonious and spilled into civil court.

After asking BCS to let her go Aug. 3, the 34-year-old Calgarian went to court seeking an injunction forcing her release. A Calgary judge denied her request last week.

Humphries then took her case to the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada, which assists in resolving disputes involving federally-funded sports organizations.

The clock was ticking. Humphries required her release by Monday in order to race for the United States this winter.

When contacted by The Canadian Press, Humphries said she was just learning of the decision and needed time to process it.

While BCS was reluctant to part with an athlete it had invested time and money in over the last decade and a half, it ultimately decided to move on.

"This was not an easy decision, nor was it one we took lightly," BCS said in its statement. "Alongside our stakeholders, we carefully weighed all the relevant factors in this important and complex decision of releasing a medal-potential athlete to one of our top competitors.

"Ultimately, we firmly believe that supporting our current athletes and the positive culture they have developed as a team will foster the environment we need to successfully grow our sport and slide onto the international podium both now, and in the future."

Humphries competed in U.S. push trials a week ago as a guest.

She filed a harassment complaint with BCS over a year ago against a coach and the organization's management, stating BCS was in violation of its own harassment and discrimination policies.

BCS handed the complaint to an independent third-party company that specializes in investigating such claims.

Hill Advisory Services concluded "in the investigator's opinion there has been no breach to relevant policy."

Humphries lives in California and married an American earlier this month.

Humphries and brakewoman Heather Moyse won gold in 2010 and 2014 to become the first women to repeat as Olympic bobsled champions.

USA Bobsled CEO John Rosen: <br><br>“USA Bobsled is honored Kallie wishes to compete with us. USABS is very proud of the history of achievement from our athletes, and we welcome Kaillie’s desire to be part of that proud tradition.” <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCAlerts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCAlerts</a> —@Devin_Heroux

According to a statement provided to CBC Sports from USA Bobsled CEO John Rosen "USA Bobsled is honoured Kallie wishes to compete with us. USABS is very proud of the history of achievement from our athletes, and we welcome Kaillie's desire to be part of that proud tradition."

USA Bobsled coach Mike Kohn, when informed of the decision by The Associated Press, said "this is what we've been waiting for and we cannot wait to work with Kaillie."