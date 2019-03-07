Skip to Main Content
Hermann, Dukurs first after 2 runs at skeleton world championships

Road To The Olympic Games

Hermann, Dukurs first after 2 runs at skeleton world championships

Tina Hermann of Germany was in first place after the first two heats of the women's skeleton event at the world championships.

Elisabeth Maier the top Canadian in 10th place

The Canadian Press ·
Martins Dukurs, of Latvia, races down the track on his second run during the men's event at the skeleton world championships in Whistler, B.C., on Thursday. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Tina Hermann of Germany was in first place after the first two heats of the women's skeleton event at the world championships.

Hermann finished her first run in 53.17 seconds and her second in 53.48 for a combined time of one minute 46.65 seconds on Thursday at the Whistler Sliding Centre.

Fellow Germans Jacqueline Loelling and Sophia Griebel were second and third, respectively, with times of 1:47.00 and 1:47.47.

Elisabeth Maier was the top Canadian in 10th place, 1.50 seconds off the lead. Mirela Rahneva was 12th and Madison Charney was 17th.

WATCH | Martins Dukurs leads the pack after two runs:

Tina Hermann leads the field after 2 heats at the skeleton world championship. 1:56

On the men's side, Latvia's Martins Dukurs was first in 1:44.06 after two runs, Nikita Tregubov of Russia was second and Tomass Dukurs, also of Latvia, was third.

Canada's David Greszczyszyn was 17th, 1.78 seconds back, and Mark Lynch was 23rd.

The third and fourth runs go Friday.

WATCH | Tina Hermann pacing the way through 2 runs:

Latvia's Martins Dukurs leads the way at the skeleton world championships. 1:56

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us