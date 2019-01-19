German sleds dominate bobsleigh World Cup in Austria

Germany continued their dominance of the World Cup bobsleigh circuit on Saturday, grabbing two victories in Austria.

Stephanie Schneider of Germany rallied in the second heat to win the women's bobsleigh race, her second victory of the season.

Schneider and Ann-Christin Strack finished their two runs in 1 minute, 46.06 seconds. Mariama Jamanka and Kira Lipperheide of Germany took second in 1:46.17.

Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman of the U.S. led after the first heat but finished third. Jamanka medaled for the fifth time in as many women's races this season. The medal was the fourth for Meyers Taylor and the third of the year for Schneider.

WATCH | Stephanie Schneider earns 2nd bobsleigh victory of season:

German pilot Stephanie Schneider and pusher Ann-Christin Strack win the event with a time of 1:46.06. 1:51

Later, Germany's Francesco Friedrich improved to 5-for-5 in two-man races this season, teaming with Thorsten Margis for another victory. Germany also took second in that race, with Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer holding off the Lativan sled driven by Oskars Kibermanis and pushed by Matiss Miknis.

Canada's Justin Kripps finished fourth with partner Cameron Stones, 0.45 seconds off the lead.

The wins extended Germany's streak of victories in World Cup and Olympic bobsleigh races to 22, going back to last year.

