Germany's Jamanka wins World Cup women's bobsleigh gold
Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka of Germany teamed with Annika Drazek to win a World Cup women's bobsleigh race Saturday, their third victory in four starts this season.
Canadians finished 9th and 10th in Konigssee, Germany
Elana Meyers Taylor and Lake Kwaza of the U.S. were second, while Germany took third in the sled driven by Stephanie Schneider and pushed by Ann-Christin Strack.
WATCH | Jamanka, Drazek win World Cup bobsleigh event in home country
Jamanka posted the fastest time in both heats.
Canada's Alysia Rissling and Kristen Bujnowski finished ninth, while Christine De Bruin and Janine McCue finished tied for 10th.
