Germany's Jamanka wins World Cup women's bobsleigh gold

Road To The Olympic Games

Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka of Germany teamed with Annika Drazek to win a World Cup women's bobsleigh race Saturday, their third victory in four starts this season.

Canadians finished 9th and 10th in Konigssee, Germany

The Associated Press ·
Mariama Jamanka, left, and Annika Drazek posted the fastest time in both heats of the women's competition at the bobsleigh World Cup in Konigssee, Germany, on Saturday. (Andreas Schaad/EPA-EFE)

Elana Meyers Taylor and Lake Kwaza of the U.S. were second, while Germany took third in the sled driven by Stephanie Schneider and pushed by Ann-Christin Strack.

WATCH | Jamanka, Drazek win World Cup bobsleigh event in home country

Germany's Mariama Jamanka and Annika Drazek claim gold with a time of 1:41.70. 2:42

Jamanka posted the fastest time in both heats.

Canada's Alysia Rissling and Kristen Bujnowski finished ninth, while Christine De Bruin and Janine McCue finished tied for 10th.

With files from CBC Sports

