Germany's Jamanka wins World Cup women's bobsleigh gold

Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka of Germany teamed with Annika Drazek to win a World Cup women's bobsleigh race Saturday, their third victory in four starts this season.

Elana Meyers Taylor and Lake Kwaza of the U.S. were second, while Germany took third in the sled driven by Stephanie Schneider and pushed by Ann-Christin Strack.

WATCH | Jamanka, Drazek win World Cup bobsleigh event in home country

Germany's Mariama Jamanka and Annika Drazek claim gold with a time of 1:41.70. 2:42

Jamanka posted the fastest time in both heats.

Canada's Alysia Rissling and Kristen Bujnowski finished ninth, while Christine De Bruin and Janine McCue finished tied for 10th.