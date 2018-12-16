Friedrich's 4-man win stretches Germany's bobsled World Cup run to 6
Francesco Friedrich drove his four-man sled to a World Cup victory on Sunday, as Germany continued its perfect start to the bobsled season with a podium sweep at home in Winterberg.
Edges compatriot Johannes Lochner before home crowd for team's 13th medal of season
Francesco Friedrich drove his four-man sled to a World Cup victory on Sunday, as Germany continued its perfect start to the bobsled season with a podium sweep at home in Winterberg.
Friedrich had a two-run time of one minute 48.57 seconds to edge fellow German driver Johannes Lochner, who finished in 1:48.93. Nico Walther capped the German sweep by winning bronze in 1:49.03.
Germany has won golds in all six World Cup bobsled races this season, winning 13 of 18 medals.
Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States drove a four-woman sled for the second consecutive day, teaming with Tiffeny Parker, Lauren Gibbs and Lake Kwaza and finishing last in the 18-sled competition. Justin Olsen had the top U.S. finish, placing 14th.
The World Cup bobsled and skeleton tour resumes racing Jan. 4 in Altenberg, Germany.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.