Friedrich extends Germany's unbeaten World Cup bobsleigh season

Germany's unbeaten season in World Cup bobsled races continued Sunday, with Francesco Friedrich driving to a four-man victory.

It was Friedrich's fifth win in six races this season, and Germany has now won all nine World Cup bobsled events through the season's first three tour stops.

Friedrich clocked a two-run time of one minute 48.47 seconds, followed by Oskars Kibermanis of Latvia (1:48.78), and Nico Walther of Germany (1:48.98).

Two Canadian sleds were among the field of 20, with Justin Kripps, Cameron Stones, Ben Coakwell and Ryan Sommer leading the way in 12th in 1:50.18.

Teammates Nick Poloniato, Dexter Janke, Keefer Joyce and William Auclair were 17th (1:50.91).

On Saturday, Friedrich and Thorsten Margis posted the fastest second-run time of 55.81 seconds en route to victory in one minute 52.19 seconds, 37-100ths of a second ahead of Kripps and Coakwell (1:52.56) while Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis (1:52.67) were third.

Watch the Germans ride a blistering 2nd run to victory:

The German pilot edged out his Olympic co-champion Justin Kripps to win his 3rd straight 2-man bobsleigh gold medal at the IBSF World Cup race in Altenberg, Germany. 1:59

For the United States, Justin Olsen drove his sled to 19th place on Sunday and Codie Bascue — already dealing with a left leg injury that leaves him unable to push at the start of races — tipped his sled over late in the second heat and finished 20th.

Bascue and the members of his team avoided injury in the crash.

The World Cup bobsled season continues next weekend in Koenigssee, Germany.