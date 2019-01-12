New
Canada's Justin Kripps wins World Cup bobsleigh silver
Canada's Justin Kripps and Cam Stones will take home silver medals from the bobsleigh World Cup in Konigssee, Germany.
Pilot has settled for silver after leading after 1st run of last 2 events
Canadian pilot Justin Kripps and brakeman Cameron Stones finished second in the bobsleigh World Cup event in Konigssee, Germany on Saturday.
Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Martin Grothkopp finished in a two-run combined time of one minute, 39.01 seconds to take gold for a fourth time this season.
The Canadians – who finished 0.11 seconds behind the Germans – held a slight lead after the first run, but for the second week in a row, Friedrich powered past them to take gold.
