Canada's Justin Kripps wins World Cup bobsleigh silver

Canadian pilot Justin Kripps and brakeman Cameron Stones finished second in the bobsleigh World Cup event in Konigssee, Germany on Saturday.

Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Martin Grothkopp finished in a two-run combined time of one minute, 39.01 seconds to take gold for a fourth time this season.

The Canadians – who finished 0.11 seconds behind the Germans – held a slight lead after the first run, but for the second week in a row, Friedrich powered past them to take gold.

More to come