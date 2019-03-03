Canada's Christine de Bruin celebrates 30th birthday with bronze

Canada's Christine de Bruin is taking home a special birthday present from the bobsled world championships in Whistler, B.C.

She and Kristen Bujnowski of Mount Brydges, Ont., slid to third place on Sunday, winning bronze on de Bruin's 30th birthday.

The pair tallied a four-run time of three minutes 31.25 seconds.

Their Canadian teammates smothered de Bruin with hugs and had cake waiting for her at the finish line.

"It feels awesome," said the native of Stony Plain, Alta., who won her first world cup medal — a silver — in Altenberg, Germany earlier this year.

Staying focused was key to posting consistent times across all four heats at the world championships, de Bruin said. World Cup events include just two heats.

WATCH | The entire final heat of the women's bobsleigh event: