Canada's Kripps, Stones sit 2nd at bobsleigh worlds midpoint

Canada's Justin Kripps and Cameron Stones are in podium position at the halfway point of the two-man event at the bobsleigh world championships in Whistler.

The pair sit in second place with a two-run time of one minute, 42.43 seconds. Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Margis Thorsten lead with 1:42.31 and German duo Nico Walther and Krenz Paul are in third place.

Canadians Chris Spring and Neville Wright are in sixth place.

The two-man heats continue with the third and fourth heats on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET live on CBCSports.ca.

WATCH | Kripps slides into second place

The Canadians are halfway to a world championship podium as they sit 2nd overall after the 1st two heats at the bobsleigh worlds in Whistler, B.C. 2:14

WATCH | Friedrich leads at midway point

The German pilot is well on his way to his 5th straight 2-man bobsleigh world title, sitting 1st overall at the 2019 Bobsleigh World Championships in Whistler, B.C. 1:37

WATCH | The complete first heats

The world's best sliders go for gold on the fast track at Whistler, British Columbia. 1:18:13

WATCH | The complete second heats