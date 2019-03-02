Skip to Main Content
Canada's Kripps, Stones sit 2nd at bobsleigh worlds midpoint

Canada's Justin Kripps and Cameron Stones are in podium position at the halfway point of the two-man event at the bobsleigh world championships in Whistler.

Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Margis Thorsten lead

Canada's Justin Kripps and Cameron Stones race down the track on their second run during the two-man bobsleigh event on Friday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Canada's Justin Kripps and Cameron Stones are in podium position at the halfway point of the two-man event at the bobsleigh world championships in Whistler. 

The pair sit in second place with a two-run time of one minute, 42.43 seconds. Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Margis Thorsten lead with 1:42.31 and German duo Nico Walther and Krenz Paul are in third place. 

Canadians Chris Spring and Neville Wright are in sixth place. 

The two-man heats continue with the third and fourth heats on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET live on CBCSports.ca.

The Canadians are halfway to a world championship podium as they sit 2nd overall after the 1st two heats at the bobsleigh worlds in Whistler, B.C. 2:14

The German pilot is well on his way to his 5th straight 2-man bobsleigh world title, sitting 1st overall at the 2019 Bobsleigh World Championships in Whistler, B.C. 1:37

The world's best sliders go for gold on the fast track at Whistler, British Columbia. 1:18:13

The world's best sliders go for gold on the fast track at Whistler, British Columbia. 1:17:34

