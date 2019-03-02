Canada's Kripps, Stones sit 2nd at bobsleigh worlds midpoint
Canada's Justin Kripps and Cameron Stones are in podium position at the halfway point of the two-man event at the bobsleigh world championships in Whistler.
Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Margis Thorsten lead
Canada's Justin Kripps and Cameron Stones are in podium position at the halfway point of the two-man event at the bobsleigh world championships in Whistler.
The pair sit in second place with a two-run time of one minute, 42.43 seconds. Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Margis Thorsten lead with 1:42.31 and German duo Nico Walther and Krenz Paul are in third place.
Canadians Chris Spring and Neville Wright are in sixth place.
The two-man heats continue with the third and fourth heats on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET live on CBCSports.ca.
WATCH | Kripps slides into second place
WATCH | Friedrich leads at midway point
WATCH | The complete first heats
WATCH | The complete second heats
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.