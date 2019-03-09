Canada's Kripps pilots 4-man bobsleigh into podium position at worlds

Canada's Justin Kripps piloted his bobsleigh into podium position after the first two heats of the four-man bobsleigh event at the world championships in Whistler, B.C., on Friday.

Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Benjamin Coakwell and Cameron Stones clocked a two-run time of one minute, 40.80 seconds to sit in third place with the final two runs slated for Saturday night.

WATCH | Kripps sits in 3rd at the halfway point

The Canadian pilot sits in 3rd place in 4-man bobsleigh after two runs at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Whistler, B.C. 2:06

WATCH | Kripps: 'My brakemen went to a buffet before a race

Olympic gold medallist Justin Kripps grabs a coffee with CBC Sports Jacqueline Doorey and talks bobsleigh, that famous Chinese Buffet and what it's like to be mindful. 3:55

Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis sits in the top spot with a time of 1:40.69 ahead of the German sled piloted by Francesco Friedrich (1:40.73).

WATCH | Latvia's Kibermanis leads

Oskars Kibermanis' Latvian sled holds a slight edge over Germany's Francesco Friedrich heading into the final two runs of the Bobsleigh World Championships in Whistler, B.C. 2:13

Kripps and Stones are fresh off a silver-medal result in the two-man event last weekend.

Canada's Chris Spring, William Auclair, Dexter Janke and Neville Wright sit in 11th with a time of 1:41.63.

WATCH | The opening two heats of the four-man event

The world's best sliders go for gold on the fast track at Whistler, British Columbia. 1:03:21