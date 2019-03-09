Canada's Kripps pilots 4-man bobsleigh into podium position at worlds
Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis leads at midway point
Canada's Justin Kripps piloted his bobsleigh into podium position after the first two heats of the four-man bobsleigh event at the world championships in Whistler, B.C., on Friday.
Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Benjamin Coakwell and Cameron Stones clocked a two-run time of one minute, 40.80 seconds to sit in third place with the final two runs slated for Saturday night.
WATCH | Kripps sits in 3rd at the halfway point
WATCH | Kripps: 'My brakemen went to a buffet before a race
Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis sits in the top spot with a time of 1:40.69 ahead of the German sled piloted by Francesco Friedrich (1:40.73).
WATCH | Latvia's Kibermanis leads
Kripps and Stones are fresh off a silver-medal result in the two-man event last weekend.
Canada's Chris Spring, William Auclair, Dexter Janke and Neville Wright sit in 11th with a time of 1:41.63.
WATCH | The opening two heats of the four-man event
