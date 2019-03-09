Skip to Main Content
Canada's Kripps wins 4-man bobsleigh bronze at worlds

Canada's Kripps wins 4-man bobsleigh bronze at worlds

Canada's Justin Kripps drove to bronze on home soil in four-man bobsleigh at the world championships on Saturday in Whistler, B.C.

Germany's Francesco Friedrich completes season sweep

Canada's Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cameron Stones and Ben Coakwell race down the track on their third run during their bronze-medal performance in four-man bobsleigh at the world championship on Saturday in Whistler, B.C. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Canada's Justin Kripps drove to bronze on home soil in four-man bobsleigh at the world championships on Saturday in Whistler, B.C.

Kripps, 32, along with Ryan Sommer, Cameron Stones and Ben Coakwell finished with a time of three minutes, 21.78 seconds.

Taking gold, Germany's Francesco Friedrich completed his season sweep of bobsleigh championships.

Friedrich was the World Cup champion in two-man and four-man this season, plus won the two-man world title last weekend. He's the first driver to claim all four championships in the same season since Germany's Andre Lange did it in 2007-08.

Friedrich finished four runs in 3 minutes, 21.33 seconds. Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis — the leader after Friday's first two runs, before Friedrich overtook him Saturday — was second in 3:21.62, and Kripps landed in third.

With files from The Associated Press

