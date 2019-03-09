Canada's Kripps wins 4-man bobsleigh bronze at worlds

Canada's Justin Kripps drove to bronze on home soil in four-man bobsleigh at the world championships on Saturday in Whistler, B.C.

Kripps, 32, along with Ryan Sommer, Cameron Stones and Ben Coakwell finished with a time of three minutes, 21.78 seconds.

Taking gold, Germany's Francesco Friedrich completed his season sweep of bobsleigh championships.

Friedrich was the World Cup champion in two-man and four-man this season, plus won the two-man world title last weekend. He's the first driver to claim all four championships in the same season since Germany's Andre Lange did it in 2007-08.

Friedrich finished four runs in 3 minutes, 21.33 seconds. Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis — the leader after Friday's first two runs, before Friedrich overtook him Saturday — was second in 3:21.62, and Kripps landed in third.