Canada's Kripps, Sommer nab boblseigh silver in Calgary

Canadians Justin Kripps and Ryan Sommer teamed up to earn silver in the two-man event at the bobsleigh World Cup competition in Calgary on Saturday.

Germany claimed the other two spots on the podium as Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis posted a total time of one minute 50.84 seconds for the win, followed by the Canadian sled at 1:50.93, and Johannes Lochner and Christopher Weber in the bronze position at 1:51.07.

Nicholas Poloniato and Neville Wright also competed for Canada and finished seventh, 0.69 seconds behind the winner.