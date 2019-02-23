New
Canada's Kripps, Sommer nab boblseigh silver in Calgary
Canadians Justin Kripps and Ryan Sommer teamed up to earn silver in the two-man event at the bobsleigh World Cup competition in Calgary on Saturday.
Duo reaches podium at World Cup event on home soil
Germany claimed the other two spots on the podium as Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis posted a total time of one minute 50.84 seconds for the win, followed by the Canadian sled at 1:50.93, and Johannes Lochner and Christopher Weber in the bronze position at 1:51.07.
Nicholas Poloniato and Neville Wright also competed for Canada and finished seventh, 0.69 seconds behind the winner.
