Germany's Friedrich continues World Cup bobsleigh dominance

Francesco Friedrich continued his dominant World Cup bobsleigh season with another four-man victory on Sunday.

The German star and his team of Martin Grothkopp, Alexander Schueller and Thorsten Margis finished with a total two-run time of one minute, 41.17 seconds. Between two- and four-man races, Friedrich has competed 10 times this season and won eight golds, one silver and one bronze.

WATCH | Friedrich rolls to another gold medal

Germany's Francesco Friedrich places 1st in 4-man bobsleigh at World Cup event in Austria. 2:56

As a nation, Germany has claimed 29 of a possible 45 medals in World Cup bobsledding this season.

Oskars Kibermanis of Latvia drove to second place in 1:41.36. Johannes Lochner of Germany took third in 1:41.61.

The top Canadian sled was led by Justin Kripps and placed sixth, clocking in at 1:41.90. Canada's Nick Poloniato finished in 17th place with a time of 1:42.56.