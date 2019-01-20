Germany's Friedrich continues World Cup bobsleigh dominance
Country has claimed 29 of possible 45 medals this season
Francesco Friedrich continued his dominant World Cup bobsleigh season with another four-man victory on Sunday.
The German star and his team of Martin Grothkopp, Alexander Schueller and Thorsten Margis finished with a total two-run time of one minute, 41.17 seconds. Between two- and four-man races, Friedrich has competed 10 times this season and won eight golds, one silver and one bronze.
WATCH | Friedrich rolls to another gold medal
As a nation, Germany has claimed 29 of a possible 45 medals in World Cup bobsledding this season.
Oskars Kibermanis of Latvia drove to second place in 1:41.36. Johannes Lochner of Germany took third in 1:41.61.
The top Canadian sled was led by Justin Kripps and placed sixth, clocking in at 1:41.90. Canada's Nick Poloniato finished in 17th place with a time of 1:42.56.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.