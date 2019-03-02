Francesco Friedrich finishes flawless bobsleigh season by edging Canada's Kripps

Francesco Friedrich's two-man bobsleigh season was perfect.

The German driving star won the world two-man championship Saturday night in Whistler, B.C., teaming with Thorsten Margis to hold off the Canadian sled driven by Justin Kripps and pushed by Cameron Stones.

WATCH | Kripps, Stone secure 2-man bobsleigh silver:

The Canadian duo put together four strong runs on their way to a 2-man bobsleigh silver medal at the world championships from Whistler, B.C. 1:57

There were nine major races in two-man this season — eight World Cups, then the world championships — and Friedrich drove to the victory in every one.

He and Kripps shared the gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics last year, but this time, Friedrich left no doubt. His time over four runs at the Whistler Sliding Centre was 3 minutes, 24.54 second, or about six-tenths of a second faster than Kripps.

WATCH | Friedrich wins another gold medal:

The German pilot, with brakesman Thorsten Margis, wrapped up a dominant 2-man bobsleigh season by taking the gold medal at the world championships in Whistler, B.C. 2:18

Nico Walther and Paul Krenz of Germany took the bronze.

The top U.S. finisher was Codie Bascue, who drove to 16th-place.

Competition continues Sunday with the final two runs of the women's world championship. Germany's Mariama Jamanka, the Olympic champion, goes into Sunday with a lead of 0.13 seconds over the sled driven by Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States.

World titles in men's skeleton, women's skeleton and four-man bobsledding will be awarded next weekend.

WATCH | The final 2-man bobsleigh heat from Whistler, B.C.:

The world's best sliders go for gold on the fast track at Whistler, British Columbia. 55:51

WATCH | Heat 3, 2-man bobsleigh from Whistler, B.C.: