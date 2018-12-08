Latvia's Martins Dukurs denied win on home track at skeleton World Cup
Canadian Dave Greszczyszyn places 15th
Tregubov overcame slower starts than Dukurs to finish two runs in one minute, 41.87 seconds. Dukurs was 0.37 seconds back and Olympic champion Yun Sungbin of South Korea was third, another 0.16 seconds behind Dukurs.
Canada's Dave Greszczyszyn, fresh off his first Olympic appearance, finished in 15th with a time of 1:44.73. The 39-year-old placed 21st in Pyeongchang.
Women's skeleton has its debut race of the season in Sigulda on Sunday.
Olympic champs reigns in bobsleigh
Germany's Francesco Friedrich drove to victory Saturday in the World Cup season's opening two-man bobsled race.
Friedrich teamed with Alexander Schueller for the best starts in both runs, a combined time of one minute, 39.97 seconds. Latvia took the silver on home ice, with Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Mikins in 1:40.39. The Austrian team of Benjamin Maier and Markus Sammer won bronze in 1:40.65.
Friedrich was a double gold winner at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
No Canadians competed in the event.
Another two-man race is scheduled for Sunday.
