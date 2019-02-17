Track worker narrowly avoids being run over by bobsleigh

A track worker at a World Cup bobsleigh event escaped serious injury on Saturday in Lake Placid, N.Y.

The man entered the course after Monaco's four-man sled, piloted by Rudy Rinaldi, landed on its side on the track. However, the sled regained its footing and continued down the track and into the worker's path.

The track worker dove off the course just before the sled barrelled by him.

WATCH | Track worker nearly flattened by bobsleigh:

A track worker was nearly flattened in Lake Placid, New York by Monaco's four-man bobsleigh team after jumping onto the track. 1:00

The race continued uninterrupted and was eventually won by Canadian pilot Justin Kripps, with brakemen Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell.

It's not the first time a sliding track worker has been in the line of fire at an event; a worker at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games was struck by a bobsleigh and suffered two broken legs.