Feel the rhythm and become a bobsleigh instant expert

The 2018 Winter Games marked the 30th anniversary of the fabled Jamaican bobsleigh team's Olympic debut, and their story is still among the first things people think of when the sport is discussed.

Disney movies aside, there's no denying the team brought additional attention to a sport that's evolved from a way to entertain wealthy tourists in Switzerland to an intense Olympic event that simultaneously demands brute strength, split-second timing and acute attention to detail.

Here's everything you need to know to instantly become a bobsleigh expert:

History and format

Developed in St. Moritz in the 1880s

Four-man contested at first Olympics in 1924, two-man introduced in 1932

Women's two-man incorporated at 2002 Games

How the events work

All events consist of two runs

Lowest total time wins

Starting off strong

Even though it lasts only five seconds, there are a lot of variables at play during the start that can impact a team's medal chances. Just ask two-time Olympic champion Heather Moyse, who was Kaillie Humphries's brakeman at the 2010 and 2014 Games.

"You could literally run two stride lengths too short or you could run two stride lengths too far. And believe me, losing that one hundredth of a second does cost you," Moyse wrote in a first-person essay for CBC Sports.

What about the four-man event? It's still the same 50-metre stretch off the top — with the grooves for the sled's runners ending 35 metres in — but now it's twice the number of people running in lockstep and eventually vaulting into a moving sled.

Bob and weave

Bobsleigh, luge and skeleton all use the same ice track for competition, with the three sports sharing Swiss origins from the late 19th century.

Unlike luge and skeleton, the sleds in bobsleigh do have steering capabilities — but they're more like reins than a steering wheel. The pilot holds on to two steering pulleys that move the front runners of the sled, allowing the crew to navigate the bends successfully while going down the track.

Safety is a constant concern in bobsleigh; although the athletes wear helmets and are ensconced inside a metal and fibreglass toboggan, the slightest shift could cause the sled to crash and turn over. Successfully piloting a sled requires a strong tactile sense of the track and the ability to think while going upwards of 140 kilometres per hour.

Secrets to sounding smart

Still want more bobsleigh info? Here are a few facts that'll fascinate your friends: