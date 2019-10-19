Canada's Chris Spring, 3-time Olympian, says he's taking year off bobsleigh competition

Bobsleigh Canada is taking another hit.

Three-time Olympian Chris Spring announced on Instagram on Friday that he is stepping away from competition this season. The 35-year-old intends on returning in one year.

Spring's departure comes less than three weeks after the sporting body granted two-time women's Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries her release to compete for the U.S.

Calgary's Spring wrote there were multiple reasons for his decision, though "ultimately my body hasn't been healthy for years and I need a break from competition."

"I'm extremely grateful for my federation Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton for supporting me with this decision and I'll be working hard to make sure I come back healthy for the 2020/2021 season," wrote Spring.

Spring gained his Canadian citizenship on Canada Day in 2013 after competing at the Vancouver Olympics for his birthplace Australia.

His best Olympic finish came in Sochi, where he placed fifth in two-man alongside Jesse Lumsden.