Norway continues to dominate at biathlon World Cup in Canmore

Men's relay team cruises to gold to bring country's medal total to 4
Norway continued to dominate the Canadian stop on the biathlon World Cup on Friday, winning the men's relay event.
Lars Helge Birkeland, Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen, Erlend Bjoentegaard and Johanne Thingnes Boe led Norway to gold in the 4x7.5-kilometre relay.
Boe and Christiansen finished first and second, respectively, in the men's individual race on Thursday, while Norway's Tiril Eckhoff won the women's race.
France took silver in the men's relay, while Russia captured bronze.
Calgary's Christian Gow and Scott Gow, Jules Burnotte of Sherbrooke, Que., and Brendan Green of Hay River, N.W.T., skied to a 10th-place finish for Canada.
The women's relay was held later Friday.
