Norway's Boe dominates World Cup biathlon in Canmore
Canadian Christian Gow finishes career-best 10th
Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe continued to dominate World Cup biathlon with a win Thursday in the men's 15-kilometre race at the Canmore Nordic Centre, while Calgary's Christian Gow was 10th for a career-best result in an individual race.
The Norwegian team had the right skis for the crisp, cold conditions finishing first, second and fourth in a race that was shortened from 20k.
World Cup leader Boe had a perfect shooting day hitting all 20 targets and crossing the line in a time of 35 minutes 27.9 seconds.
Gow missed one target and finished just over three minutes back of Boe.
Boe's teammate Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen was second, Russia's Alexander Loginov third and Norway's Lars Helge Birkeland fourth in sunny, breezy conditions and a temperature of minus-13.
The women raced a 12.5k distance later Thursday. Relays are scheduled for Friday and the men's and women's mass starts for Saturday.
