Canadian women capture biathlon gold, bronze at IBU Cup

Canadian biathletes dominated the IBU Cup women's 7.5-kilometre sprint on Saturday in Austria, led by winner Nadia Moser of Whitehorse, who earned her first-ever podium finish.

The 21-year-old shot clean on both ranges and was quick on the track in Obertilliach, crossing the finish line with tears of joy in 20 minutes 43.4 seconds.

Unbelievable last leg from Moser and tears of joy as she crosses the finish line with 0.4 seconds lead! <a href="https://t.co/pbrpTG1g0a">pic.twitter.com/pbrpTG1g0a</a> —@IBU_CUP

Calgary's Megan Bankes placed third behind Russia's Natalia Gerbulova, 7-10ths of a second behind Moser.

Emily Dickson of Burns Lake, B.C., was 58th and Calgary's Darya Sepandj 91st.

7th in super sprint final

Moser has demonstrated significant improvement in her performance this week.

After placing 69th in the women's 15 km individual on Wednesday, she climbed to seventh in Friday's super sprint final, 18.8 seconds off the winning pace of Sweden's Felicia Lindqvist.

Moser and Bankes are among eight Canadians on the World Cup circuit, but dropped down to the IBU Cup tour this week.

In the men's 10 km sprint on Saturday, Aidan Millar of Canmore, Alta., was the top Canadian in 33rd (24:21.3) followed by Adam Runnalls of Calgary (41st, 24:32.4), Carsen Campbell of Central Bedeque, P.E.I. (48th, 24:36.4).