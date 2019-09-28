Watch the 2019 Berlin Marathon

Click on the video player above beginning on Sunday at 2:30 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of the 2019 Berlin Marathon.

One of the largest, fastest and most popular marathons in the world will see top runners chasing glory in Berlin, including Canada's Krista DuChene and Jessica Harper.

You can catch more coverage from the event on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world, on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.