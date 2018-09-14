Coming Up
Watch the 2018 Berlin Marathon
Watch some of the best long-distance runners in the world battle for the title at the 45th annual Berlin Marathon.
Live coverage begins on Sunday at 2:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch coverage of the 2018 Berlin Marathon.
One of the largest, fastest and most popular marathons in the world will see top runners chasing glory in Berlin.
You can catch more coverage from the event on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canad and around the world, on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
