Beijing Olympics will allow spectators, IOC says

After an unprecedented Olympics of empty stands in Tokyo, spectators will return for the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

Spectators from mainland China will be allowed to attend both the Olympics and Paralympics, the International Olympic Committee announced Wednesday.

In a release, the IOC said "tickets will be sold exclusively to spectators residing in China's mainland, who meet the requirements of the COVID-19 countermeasures."

The IOC said those specific countermeasures for spectators as well as details of ticketing arrangements are still being determined.

"This will facilitate the growth of winter sports in China by giving those spectators a first-hand Olympic and Paralympic experience of elite winter sports, as well as bringing a favourable atmosphere to the venues," the IOC said in its release. "However, all parties feel for the athletes and the spectators from around the world, knowing that the restriction on spectators from outside mainland China had to be put in place in order to ensure the safe holding of the Games this winter."

'Closed-loop system' for athletes

This marks the second straight Olympics and Paralympics international spectators will not be allowed to attend after the Tokyo Olympics were held without any spectators — international or domestic — this past summer.

The IOC also announced restrictions for athletes and support staff as well as other attendees at the Games, including a "closed-loop" system that will effectively serve as a bubble, as seen in other sports organizations during the pandemic.

"All athletes and Games participants who are fully vaccinated will enter the closed-loop management system upon arrival. Games participants who are not fully vaccinated will have to serve a 21-day quarantine upon arrival in Beijing," the press release said.

From Jan. 23 until the close of the Paralympics, the closed-loop scenario will be in place — it covers all Games-related areas including arrival and departure, transport, accommodation, catering, competitions, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies.

"Within the closed loop, participants will be allowed to move only between Games-related venues for training, competitions and work. A dedicated Games transport system will be put in place," the press release explained.

Daily testing

All participants travelling to the Winter Games will stay in Beijing 2022-contracted hotels that are compliant with the COVID-19 countermeasures. Athletes and some delegation officials who are accompanying athletes will be staying in the Village.

Much like the Tokyo 2020 requirements, all domestic and international Games participants and workforce will be subjected to daily testing.

David Shoemaker, CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee, said his organization is in the process of determining whether vaccines will be a requirement for Beijing 2022.

"Our decision will be guided by our chief medical officer, other medical leads, and consultation with our Athletes Commission," he told CBC Sports. "Safety is always a priority for Team Canada. We recently brought 840 athletes and staff to and from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics without a single positive case. We aspire to have similar results at the Winter Games."

The COC said more than 95 per cent of the 371 Canadian Olympic athletes were vaccinated at Tokyo 2020.