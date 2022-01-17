Increasing COVID concerns force Olympic organizers to restrict ticket sales
Will now only be available to 'targeted' groups of people instead of general public
Tickets for the Beijing Olympics will be distributed to "targeted" groups of people and will not be sold to the general public, the organizing committee said on Monday, in the latest setback to the Games inflicted by COVID-19.
Organizers had said in September that there would not be any international spectators at the Games, under COVID-19 prevention policies that have all but shut China's borders to international travelers.
It cited the "severe and complex" COVID-19 situation and the need to protect the safety of Olympics personnel and spectators in Monday's announcement. The Olympics are scheduled to begin Feb. 4.
Local spectators who receive tickets must observe strict COVID-19 prevention measures before, during and after attending Olympic events, the committee said. It did not give further details, or further specify how tickets would be distributed.
WATCH | Dr. Brian McCloskey on COVID guidelines at Olympics:
China, which has largely managed to curb local COVID-19 infections, is scrambling to prevent the spread of scattered outbreaks of the highly infections Omicron variant just as the busy Lunar New Year travel period begins.
The Olympics, to be held in the Chinese capital and neighboring Hebei province, will take place in a "closed loop" that will keep athletes and other Games personnel separated from the general Chinese public. Most participants will arrive on special charter planes.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?