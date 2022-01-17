Increasing COVID concerns force Olympic organizers to restrict ticket sales

Tickets for the Beijing Olympics will be distributed to "targeted" groups of people and will not be sold to the general public, the organizing committee said on Monday, in the latest setback to the Games inflicted by COVID-19.

Organizers had said in September that there would not be any international spectators at the Games, under COVID-19 prevention policies that have all but shut China's borders to international travelers.

It cited the "severe and complex" COVID-19 situation and the need to protect the safety of Olympics personnel and spectators in Monday's announcement. The Olympics are scheduled to begin Feb. 4.

Local spectators who receive tickets must observe strict COVID-19 prevention measures before, during and after attending Olympic events, the committee said. It did not give further details, or further specify how tickets would be distributed.

WATCH | Dr. Brian McCloskey on COVID guidelines at Olympics:

Dr. Brian McCloskey speaks on COVID guidelines during Beijing Olympics Duration 7:54 Appearing on Rosemary Barton Live, Dr. Brian McCloskey, Chair of the Beijing 2022 medical expert panel, discussed how protocols and regulations surrounding COVID-19 will be handled during the upcoming 2022 Beijing Olympics. 7:54

China, which has largely managed to curb local COVID-19 infections, is scrambling to prevent the spread of scattered outbreaks of the highly infections Omicron variant just as the busy Lunar New Year travel period begins.

The Olympics, to be held in the Chinese capital and neighboring Hebei province, will take place in a "closed loop" that will keep athletes and other Games personnel separated from the general Chinese public. Most participants will arrive on special charter planes.