The sports storylines that could define the Beijing Olympics for Canadians

Imagine the life of an athlete preparing for the Beijing Olympics at this very moment.

The lingering threat of COVID-19 leaves open the possibility the Winter Games don't happen as planned. Meanwhile, infection could possibly prevent you from making it to Beijing — and even if you do, it's tough to predict how quickly your body will recover.

Still, it's the Olympics — a once-in-four-years opportunity to cement yourself among the all-time greats in your sport. And for many, once in a lifetime.

And so the focus must remain on the field of play. For Canada, there are plenty of storylines worth watching between Feb. 2, when competition begins, and Feb. 20.

WATCH | The sports storylines you should know for Beijing:

Storylines to follow heading into the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing Duration 2:09 From curling to bobsleigh to Para nordic skiing, here are just some of the Olympic and Paralympic storylines you need to know. 2:09

Here's everything you should know:

The COVID cloud still lingers. The only spectators allowed at events are domestic Chinese citizens. That means no international fans, including family and friends of myriad athletes. The pandemic already knocked NHL players out of the Olympics. All involved with the Games — athletes, coaches, support staff, and media — will be restricted to a "closed-loop system" of competition venues, training centres, living spaces and transportation. And with the Games coming quickly, there's growing concern among athletes about what a positive test could mean for participation.

Redemption is on the line in curling and women's hockey. Canada was shut out of medals in Pyeongchang in the two traditional events of men's and women's teams, though the mixed doubles tandem of John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes won gold in that event's Olympic debut. Prior to 2018, no Canadian men's or women's rink had ever missed the podium. Past old medallists Jennifer Jones (2014) and Brad Gushue (2006), who each won their Olympic trials in November, return for Beijing and should be unaffected by the pressure, but an early misstep or two could trigger panic faster than usual. For years, Canadians were warned that the rest of the curling world was catching up to them — now it's time to respond.

WATCH | Jones clinches spot in Beijing:

Jennifer Jones 'steals' a spot at the Beijing Olympics Duration 2:13 Jones stole a point in the extra end to beat Tracy Fleury 6-5 and claim a spot at the 2022 Winter Olympics. 2:13

WATCH | Gushue books ticket to Olympics:

Brad Gushue books ticket to Beijing Olympics with win over Brad Jacobs Duration 2:03 Brad Gushue defeats Brad Jacobs 4-3 in the men's final of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials. Gushue and his team will represent Canada in men's curling at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games in February. 2:03

Meanwhile, the women's hockey team settled for silver in 2018 after falling in a shootout to the U.S., but plenty of players remain from the 2014 champions, including OT hero (over and over and over again) Marie-Philip Poulin, who leads a team looking to reassert its dominance following its 2021 world-championship victory.

A friend turns foe in bobsleigh. Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries won gold for Canada at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics and reached a third consecutive podium by taking bronze in 2018. But after a dispute with Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton, she left to compete for the U.S. and was recently granted citizenship. She'll now compete in red, white and blue alongside multisport athlete Lolo Jones in the two-woman event, as well as solo in the monobob, a discipline making its Olympic debut. And some of her main competition will come from former Canadian teammates Cynthia Appiah and Christine De Bruin.

WATCH | Humphries edges Appiah at World Cup in Germany:

Kaillie Humphries golden in 1st World Cup race since gaining her American citizenship Duration 2:03 Former Canadian bobsleigh world and Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries won the women's monobob in Altenberg, Germany on Saturday. It was her first World Cup race since being sworn in as an American citizen on Thursday. 2:03

Canada's figure skaters and speed skaters are headed in opposite directions. The figure skaters were among Canada's greatest successes in Pyeongchang, with two gold and two bronze. But after the retirement of nearly the entire team, including legendary ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, the Canadian program lacks star power. The best podium hope may be Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, who look to follow in Virtue and Moir's footsteps.

It's the Olympic oval where Canada could be awarded its most medals in Beijing. That's thanks to a long track speed skating team on the rise, featuring the likes of Laurent Dubreuil, who won a medal in every 500-metre race on the World Cup circuit this season, and Ted-Jan Bloemen, who took gold and silver in longer distances in Pyeongchang. The women's pursuit team, including Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais proved to be a force, while each member are also in contention for individual medals.

WATCH | Dubreuil notches national record on home ice:

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil skates to World Cup gold in Calgary Duration 1:44 Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, QC., captured gold at the Calgary World Cup long track speed skating event in Calgary Friday setting a new 500 metre Canadian record with a time of 33.778. 1:44

And don't forget about the short trackers. Kim Boutin, the 2018 closing ceremony flag-bearer and three-time medallist, returns to the Olympics alongside grizzled vet Charles Hamelin and other podium hopefuls in the more chaotic version of the sport.

Plenty of gold medallists return for Canada. A couple months ago, moguls skier Mikaël Kingsbury — the reigning Olympic champion — looked like the surest bet for Canadian gold in 2022. But a shaky start to the season (by his standards) including one gold, one bronze and one missed podium have chipped away at some of Kingsbury's inevitability.

After taking the first-ever mixed doubles curling gold medal alongside Morris in 2018, Lawes returns to the Olympics as a member of the Jennifer Jones rink. Jones previously took Olympic gold in 2014.

Brady Leman (2018 gold) and Marielle Thompson (2014 gold) will attempt to return to the top of the podium in the famously volatile sport of ski cross. Sébastien Toutant won snowboard big air gold in 2018, but has teammates Mark McMorris and Max Parrot breathing down his neck. Cassie Sharpe returns from injury to defend her 2018 ski halfpipe gold medal.

Winning an Olympic gold medal is hard enough. Defending one is even harder 🥇<br><br>With one month to go, we're counting down seven Canadian returning champs hoping to defend their Olympic titles at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Beijing2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Beijing2022</a> 🇨🇦<br><br>Stay tuned 👀 <a href="https://t.co/EcgKuiV6aB">pic.twitter.com/EcgKuiV6aB</a> —@CBCOlympics

International stars abound. Teen sensation Chloe Kim of the U.S. is no longer a teen, but she recently made her return to snowboarding after a lengthy break and will look to defend her halfpipe gold medal. American alpine star Mikaela Shiffrin appeared in form to add to her medal collection before her recent bout of COVID-19. Ester Ledecka, the Czech breakout star who won gold in ski and snowboard events in 2018, is going for a repeat. In figure skating, the men's battle between Americans Nathan Chen and Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu and Shoma Uno should be fascinating. American John Shuster is back to defend his curling gold.

The Paralympics are also around the corner. They start in exactly two months on March 4, when Canadians like 17-time medallist Brian McKeever, eight-time medallist Mark Arendz, Pyeongchang breakout star Brittany Hudak, Para ice hockey force Billy Bridges and more look to improve on the country's 28 podium appearances from 2018.